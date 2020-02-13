Havana Weather for February 13-19

Warm days

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Weather conditions will have little variation throughout this week. Overcast skies are expected, with very low probability of rain and high thermal sensation. The winds will be from the southeast and south, which will increase the heat during the day, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, higher near the coast.

The humidity will range between 50 and 80% throughout the day. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 30° C (81 and 86 F) and the lows between 22 and 23° C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:



A strong anti-cyclonic influence prevails these days on the island, which is why in recent days good weather conditions have been observed. These conditions are expected to continue, as the next cold front will become stationary and weaken in the Gulf of Mexico, affecting temperatures and other meteorological variables very weakly.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, February 12



Thursday February 13, max 30° C (86 F) min 22° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday February 14, max 29° C (84 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday February 15, max 27° C (81 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday February 16, max 27° C (81 F) min 22° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday February 17, max 27° C (81 F) min 22° C (71 F)

Isolated showers

Tuesday February 18, max 28° C (82 F) min 22° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday, February 19, max 30° C (86 F) min 22° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy