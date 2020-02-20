Havana Weather for February 20-26

Cooler with some rain on the weekend



By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – We have been experiencing a very warm February with respect to the historical average, however, this weekend there will be a change in weather due to the arrival of a cold front which will cause temperatures to drop. The winds will be blowing from the northeast to the southeast, at 15 to 25 km/h, slightly higher during Saturday and Sunday.

The days will be mostly dry, with a humidity ranging between 50 and 70%. The high temperatures will be between 25 and 30° C (77 and 86 F) and the lows between 18 and 21° C (64 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:



Recent days have been somewhat warm in almost the entire island, with high temperatures that have exceeded the historical averages for the month of February. These conditions are expected to continue until Saturday, when a change will occur due to the arrival of a cold front, bringing with it some isolated rains on the weekend, as well as a slight decrease in temperatures.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, February 19



Thursday February 20, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Mainly sunny

Friday February 21, max 28° C (82 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday February 22, max 25° C (77 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday February 23, max 25° C (77 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Isolated showers

Monday February 24, max 28° C (82 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday February 25, max 30° C (86 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Isolated showers

Wednesday February 26, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy