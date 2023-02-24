Havana Weather for February 23 to March 1

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and dry days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A high pressure center extends from Bermuda to the Gulf of Mexico with associated dry air that will keep the probability of rain very low for the next few days. This system will allow a flow from the south-southeast over the western Cuban region, which will increase the heat sensation this forecast week.

Warm days with mostly clear skies and no rain are expected in Havana. The winds will be mainly from the southeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. Humidity will generally be low, between 50 and 90%. The high temperatures will rise this week to 31 and 32°C (88 and 90 F), and the lows at 19 and 20°C (66 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

