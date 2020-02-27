Havana Weather for February 27 – March 4

Showers this Thursday

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Due to the entry of a new cold front rains are expected for on Thursday, with north winds between 25 and 35 km/h. For the rest of the week, the east winds will return with mostly clear skies and no rain. The relative humidity will range between 60 and 90%.

The high temperatures will be between 20 and 28° C (68 and 82 F), while the lows between 15 and 19° C (59 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:

A new change of weather is expected on Thursday due to the arrival of a cold front. Therefore, showers and rains are expected, as well as a decrease in temperatures. In the rest of the week, the anticyclonic conditions will be imposed, with a low probability of rain and clear skies, as well as an increase in temperatures.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, February 26



Thursday February 27, max 23° C (73 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Isolated showers

Friday February 28, max 20° C (68 F) min 17° C (62 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday February 29, max 21° C (70 F) min 16° C (61 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday March 1, max 23° C (73 F) min 15° C (59 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday, March 2, max 26° C (79 F) min 15° C (59 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday March 3, max 27° C (81 F) min 16° C (61 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday March 4, max 28° C (82 F) min 16° C (61 F)

Partly cloudy