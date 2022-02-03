Havana Weather for February 3-9

Warmer days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Temperatures have been rising slightly, so the extreme winter conditions that took place over the weekend have already faded. Little change in the weather is expected in the coming days, with the exception of this Sunday when some rains will occur as a result of a prefrontal trough that will be crossing the island as it moves south.

Days with little cloudiness and pleasant temperatures are expected. Winds will be primarily from the southeast, turning from the northeast beginning Sunday. The intensity of the wind will range between 15 and 30 km/h, with some higher gusts. Humidity will be low at between 45 and 75%. The high temperatures will range between 27 and 29°C (81 and 84 F), and the lows between 19 and 21°C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26°C (79 F).

