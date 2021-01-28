Havana Weather for Jan. 27 – Feb. 3

Some rain on Thursday

By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES -. In the afternoon-night of Thursday a new cold front will be approaching the northwest of Cuba. Expect an increase in the probability of rains and storms.

This Thursday the arrival of a cold front will impose intense winds from the north, with speeds between 15 and 35 km/h and gusts of up to 40 and 50 km/h. In addition, there will be some rain and storms throughout the afternoon-night. The rest of the week will see partially cloudy skies with a low probability of rain.

The humidity will be between 70 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 22 and 26° C (72 and 79 F), and the lows between 16 and 19° C (61 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 25° C (77 F).

