Havana Weather for January 16-22

Slightly warm days

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The days will be warm and practically without rains, with very isolated low clouds, a little more abundant during the afternoon.

The winds will be from the east and southeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 km / h. The humidity will be low, ranging around 50%. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 29° C (81 and 84 F) and the lows between 20 and 22° C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:



An anticyclonic dorsal is influencing a wide layer of the atmosphere, so that the atmospheric conditions have been maintained with little variation, producing good weather in general. During these days these conditions will persist, with a southeastern flow over much of the Gulf of Mexico and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The next cold front will extend over the north west coast of the island on Monday, producing some rains and a slight drop in temperatures.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, January 15



Thursday January 16, max 29° C (84 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Sunny

Friday January 17, max 29° C (84 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Sunny

Saturday January 18, max 28° C (82 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Scattered showers

Sunday January 19, max 29° C (84 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday January 20, max 27° C (81 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Isolated showers

Tuesday January 21, max 28° C (82 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday January 22, max 29° C (84 F) min 22° C (72 F)

Partly cloudy