Havana Weather for January 20-26

Cool days will continue

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A slight flow from the northeast is expected over western Cuba as a result of the high pressures that will be affecting the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. At dawn on Sunday, a prefrontal trough will be approaching the northwestern coast, which will increase the chance of rain. A change in weather is expected with the passage of this new cold front on Sunday.

The days will continue with slightly winter conditions in Havana, with rains on the weekend and partly cloudy days the rest of the week. The winds will be variable, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. The humidity will be low, from 45% to 80%. The high temperatures will range between 22 and 28°C (72 and 82 F), and the lows between 19 and 21°C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26°C (79 F).

