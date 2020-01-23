Havana Weather for January 23-29

Wintery days in Havana

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – During this 7-day forecast period expect cool days, with partial clouds and fresh winds from the north and northeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The humidity is expected to range between 50-70%, typical for this time of year.

The high temperatures will be between 19 and 27° C (66 and 81 F) and the lows between 12 and 17° C (54 and 63 F), which indicates that the early hours will be very cold in relation to Cuba’s standards.

The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:

With the passage of a cold front, high pressures on the island have been established, with fresh north winds and low temperatures. The next few days will continue to be cold, and the arrival of the next frontal system is expected for the weekend.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, January 22

Thursday January 23 max 19 ° C (66 F) min 12 ° C (54 F)

Isolated showers

Friday January 24, max 25° C (77 F) min 16° C (61 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday January 25, max 26° C (79 F) min 17° C (63 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday January 26, max 27° C (81 F) min 17° C (63 F)

Isolated showers

Monday January 27, max 26° C (79 F) min 17° C (63 F)

Isolated showers

Tuesday January 28, max 27° C (81 F) min 17° C (63 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday January 29, max 27° C (81 F) min 17° C (63 F)

Partly cloudy