Havana Weather for January 23-29, 2025

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Showers and rain on the northern coast of Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

Over the past few hours, a cold front has continued to move slowly through the territories that make up the west of the country, which has maintained the predominance of cloudy skies for much of Wednesday in the capital, with the occurrence of isolated showers and rain, with little significant accumulation. After the passage of this frontal system, a new air mass has begun to take hold, which has led to a drop in high temperatures in the western region of the country.

The frontal system will continue its slow advance towards the east over the next few hours as it weakens until it dissipates very close to or over the northern coast of the western half of Cuba, favoring the predominance of cloudy skies in the western provinces during the early morning hours, with isolated showers and rain, mainly in towns on the north coast.

The next few days will begin predominantly cloudy in much of the western region, with the occurrence of showers and rain, mainly in localities on the northern coast, which will begin in the late morning and extend into the evening. Winds will be from the north to the northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour with higher gusts. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. High temperatures will be between 20 and 27ºC (68 and 81 F) and lows between 16 and 20ºC (61 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

