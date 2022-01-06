Havana Weather for January 6-12

Little cloudiness and cool early mornings

Photo by Juan Suarez

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The transit of a cold front through western Cuba has left the influence of high pressures, with very little cloudiness, good weather and somewhat cold early mornings in Havana and the rest of western Cuba. Similar conditions are expected this week, although the temperature will gradually increase. The chance of rain will remain very low.

The next few days will be mostly sunney with atmospheric stability. There will be winds from the northeast below 20 km/h and stronger breezes in the afternoon-night. Relative humidity will fluctuate in its usual values, with minimums of 55% and maximums between 80 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 29° C (81 and 84 F), and the lows between 18 and 22° C (64 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

