Havana Weather for July 14-20

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot days with little rain

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Much of the Gulf of Mexico is under the influence of the high-pressure anticyclonic ridge of the Atlantic, which is extended to the west. This maintains a flow of moderate trade winds over the area. These conditions are forecast to prevail through the weekend, with which good weather will predominate and the chances of rain will be low.

The days will be partly cloudy from morning to nightfall, with little rain. The winds will be from the east, southeast and northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. Relative humidity will remain between 60 and 100%, without many variations compared to previous weeks. The high temperatures will be 32 and 33°C (90 and 91 F), while the lows 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will at 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

