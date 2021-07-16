Havana Weather for July 15-21

Hot days, low probability a of tropical storm forming

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – An eastern flow associated with the typical regional circulation of this time of year affects Cuban territory these days. For the next few days, these meteorological conditions are expected to continue, generating a lot of heat, weak winds and some rains in the afternoon encouraged by the passage of tropical waves through the south of the island.

The days will be sunny during the mornings, with an increase in convective cloudiness in the afternoons and the occurrence of isolated showers, which can occasionally become intense. We will have winds from the east and northeast, with speeds that will reach 25 and 30 km/h. Humidity will remain high ​​between 70 and 90%. The days will be quite hot even at night and the early morning, with the highs at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F), and lows at 22 and 23° C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone development is expected during the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.