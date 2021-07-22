Havana Weather for July 22-28

Hot Summer Weather Continues

Photo: Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – This week there will be very little variation in weather conditions, the heat will continue, with isolated rains and weak winds. The probability of tropical cyclone development will remain low for this period.

The days will be partially cloudy, with a chance of afternoon showers especially towards the south of the capital. The winds will be variable and weak, less than 25 km/h. The humidity will be very high, which will increase the sensation of heat, ranging up to 80 and 90%. The high temperatures will be 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F), and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone development is expected during the next 5 days.

Read more news from Cuba here on Havana Times.