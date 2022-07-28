Havana Weather for July 28 to August 3

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Intense heat and little rain

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Azores-Bermuda high pressure anticyclonic ridge is imposing itself on Cuba and its adjacent seas this week. This situation is expected to maintain little variation in weather conditions, maintaining the intense heat and reducing the probability of rain.

Expect hot days starting in the morning, with isolated clouds and no rain. The winds will be from the east, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 50 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 31 and 33°C (88 and 91 F), while the lows at 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

