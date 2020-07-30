Havana Weather for July 30 – Aug. 5

Isolated showers in the afternoons, TS Isaias in the radar

By Yanet Diaz



HAVANA TIMES – As tropical storm Isaias approaches the center-west of the island, the probability of rain in the capital will continue to increase. Meanwhile, the days will be partly cloudy in the morning and some isolated showers in the capital are likely from noon on.

The winds will range between 15 and 30 km/h and will be predominantly from the east. We will continue with high humidity, due to a very humid flow at medium levels. High temperatures will be around 32° C (90 F) and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).



Meteorological conditions:

Tropical Storm Isaias advances over the Caribbean. Its estimated pressure is 1003 hPa and it currently has sustained winds of 97 km/h. The storm is moving swiftly northwest at 30 km/h. Isaias will continue with a similar intensity as it interacts with Hispaniola on Thursday-Friday and then moves north of Eastern Cuba, and although it is not expected to develop further, the rain and associated winds can affect many regions of the country.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain high for the next 5 days, around 90%.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, July 29



Thursday, July 30, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers



Friday July 31, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy



Saturday August 1, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Isolated showers



Sunday August 2, max 90° F (32° C) 73 F (23° C) min

Showers



Monday, August 3, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy



Tuesday, August 4, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers



Wednesday August 5, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy