Havana Weather for July 7-13

Very hot days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The month of July begins, with less rainfall than in June. This decrease is mainly due to the Atlantic Anticyclone moving westward, making its influence over the Caribbean more intense and marked. This inhibits the favorable conditions for the most intense rains, especially in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.

This week the days will continue to be very hot, with a low chance of rain in Havana. In addition, the winds will be variable and weak, which will intensify the sensation of heat. The humidity will be very high, ranging between 60 and 100%. The high temperatures will be around 32°C (90 F), while the lows at 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29°C (84 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

