Havana Weather for June 10-16

Typical rainy season storms likely

Hanging out in Havana. Photo: Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – We are in June, a month that begins the rainy season in full in western Cuba, with accumulated rains that are typically the highest of the entire summer. Typical conditions are expected for this week, with a predominance of high oceanic pressures, easterly winds and rains in the afternoons encouraged by great convective instability and high humidity.

The days will be hot with rains in the afternoon, which may reach occasional intense storms with electrical activity. The winds will be from the east and southeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. Relative humidity will remain high, especially in the morning, ​​between 80 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected during the next 5 days.

