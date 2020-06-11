News Segments 

Havana Weather for June 11-17

0 Comments

Relatively good weather

By Yanet Díaz

Three friends resting.  Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The days will dawn with scattered cloud cover increasing in the afternoons with some isolated showers. The winds will be weak and from the east, below 25 km/h. Relative humidity will be very high, above 90% in the morning and at night.

High temperatures will be between 30 and 32° C (86 and 90 F) and the lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 28° C (82 F).

Meteorological conditions:

The influence of high pressures in the west of the island will predominate, with high humidity in low and medium levels that may favor the formation of isolated rains in the afternoons. During this week some tropical waves will be transiting through the Caribbean Sea, which may favor the rain processes.

For the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, tropical storm development is not expected in the next 5 days.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, June 10

Thursday June 11, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Showers in the afternoon

Friday, June 12, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Saturday June 13, max 30° C (86 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Showers in the afternoon

Sunday June 14, max 90° F (32 ° C) 75 F (24° C) min
Scattered showers

Monday, June 15, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Tuesday June 16, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Wednesday June 17, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Revolution Square, Havana, Cuba. By Caridad Chacon (Cuba). Camera: iPhone X

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]