Havana Weather for June 11-17

Relatively good weather

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The days will dawn with scattered cloud cover increasing in the afternoons with some isolated showers. The winds will be weak and from the east, below 25 km/h. Relative humidity will be very high, above 90% in the morning and at night.

High temperatures will be between 30 and 32° C (86 and 90 F) and the lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 28° C (82 F).

Meteorological conditions:

The influence of high pressures in the west of the island will predominate, with high humidity in low and medium levels that may favor the formation of isolated rains in the afternoons. During this week some tropical waves will be transiting through the Caribbean Sea, which may favor the rain processes.

For the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, tropical storm development is not expected in the next 5 days.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, June 10

Thursday June 11, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Friday, June 12, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday June 13, max 30° C (86 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Sunday June 14, max 90° F (32 ° C) 75 F (24° C) min

Scattered showers

Monday, June 15, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday June 16, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday June 17, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy