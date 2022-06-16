Havana Weather for June 16-22

Coming or going? Photo: Juan Suarez

Showers and rain this week

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The rains continue this June, the rainiest of the year in western Cuba, along with September and October. For this week the conditions will remain favorable for the occurrence of rains, due to the constant passage of waves from the east through the Caribbean Sea, which will be transporting moisture to Cuba. A surface high pressure system is currently located in the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico; however its center will move away from Cuba towards the weekend, giving way to more favorable conditions for cloud formation and showers in much of the western part of the island.

The days will be mostly cloudy from the morning, and from midday there will be occasional rains or showers that may extend until the night hours. Winds from the northeast and east will prevail, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h. Relative humidity will be high, ranging between 60 and 100%. The high temperatures will be around 31°C (88 F), while the lows at 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.

