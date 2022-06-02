Havana Weather for June 2-8

Kids working. Photo: Juan Suarez

A rainy week for Havana and Western Cuba

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – An area of ​​low pressure is located southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, generating numerous showers and electrical storms in much of the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Cuba. This system has a high probability of organizing and becoming a tropical depression during the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, it will be moving northeast, approaching the southern region of western Cuba, so abundant clouds and rains are expected through next week.

Cloudiness will prevail from the mornings with intervals of showers and thunderstorms. The winds will be mainly from the southeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, higher in storm areas. Relative humidity will remain high, ​​between 60 and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 31°C (84 and 88 F), while the lows will between 22 and 24°C (72 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

This June 1st begins the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which is expected to have above normal activity.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times