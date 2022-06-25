Havana Weather for June 23-29

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot days with isolated showers

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A high pressure center has prevailed over the Gulf of Mexico, maintaining a weak to moderate wind flow around said system. It is forecast to persist over the next few days and into the weekend, keeping the showers more isolated over western Cuba and Havana.

The days will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers that will be more likely starting Monday due to the presence of a trough over the Florida Strait that will intensify conditions for rains. The winds will be variable and weak, with speeds between 5 and 20 km/h. Relative humidity will range between 60 and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 32°C (86 and 90 F), while the lows will be at 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.

