Havana Weather for June 24-30

Hot and rainy days

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A low pressure center in the atmosphere is bringing scattered rains throughout the island. For the next few days, isolated showers are expected in the afternoons, with an increase in high temperatures and a low probability of tropical cyclonic development.

We will have hot days with showers in the afternoons and weak winds from the east and southeast, less than 30 km/h. Relative humidity will be high, reaching ​​between 90 and 100% and minimum values ​​close to 60%. Temperatures will rise slightly, with highs around 33° C (91 F), and lows hovering around 25° C (77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the probability of the development of a tropical cyclone will remain low during the next 5 days.

