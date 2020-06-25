Havana Weather for June 25 – July 1

Hot, relatively dry days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The probability of rain during this 7-day forecast period will remain low and partially cloudy skies will prevail in the afternoons. The winds will be from the southeast to the east in the morning, and from the northeast in the afternoon, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. Relative humidity will be ??between 60 and 80%.

The high temperatures will at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F) and the lows around 25° C (77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).

Meteorological conditions:



The influence of high pressures will be prevailing in the entire area adjacent to Cuba. In addition, a layer of dust from the Sahara is advancing towards western Cuba, which brings with it a stable and dry air mass, which limits the development of convection. Therefore the probability of rain in the west will be low.

This mass of air with a high content of desert dust is a factor that inhibits the formation of tropical storms, due to its low moisture content.

In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, June 24



Thursday June 25, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday June 26, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Isolated showers

Saturday June 27, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday June 28, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday June 29, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday, June 30, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Isolated showers

Wednesday, July 1, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy