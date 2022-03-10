Havana Weather for March 10-16

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Some rain on the weekend

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A flow from the east and southeast prevails over the Cuban island, with little cloudiness and weak winds that increase the sensation of heat. A cold front is expected to approach the Cuban coast on Saturday night, producing some showers, stronger winds, and waves on the north coast. For the rest of the week the weather will experience little variation.

The days will be warm in general. Cloud cover will increase on Saturday, bringing a chance of rain and a drop in temperature. The winds will be from the east and southeast up to 25 km/h, more intense in areas of the north coast at the entrance of the frontal system. Humidity will reach minimum values of 45% and maximum of 95%. The high temperatures will be between 25 and 32°C (77 and 90 F), while the lows will range between 19 and 22°C (66 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

