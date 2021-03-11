Havana Weather for March 11-17

Little change in weather this week

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of a high migratory continental pressure maintains skies mostly clear over western Cuba, with a very low probability of rains and warm afternoons. During the next few days, these conditions will persist over Havana, causing the weather at the local level to perceive little variation.

Therefore, this week we will have warm days with some scattered clouds and no rain. The winds will be from the northeast and east, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. Higher gusts up to 30 and 35 km/h in areas of the north coast. The days will be rather dry, with a relative humidity between 50 and 70%. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 31° C (81 and 88 F), and the lows between 19 and 21° C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

