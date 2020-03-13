Havana Weather for March 12-18

Rising temperatures

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – March is the month with the least rainfall, with a historical average of 46.2 mm for Havana, therefore it is expected that during these days we will have very little rain, mostly clear skies and hot afternoons. The influence of high pressures will be promoting very weak winds (10-20 km/h) and intense insolation, which will be raising temperatures in the coming days.

Humidity will remain low, mostly below 60%. High temperatures will be between 28 and 31° C (82 and 88 F), while lows will be between 19 and 23° C (66 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:



Most of the island is under the influence of a high surface pressure system, which has inhibited clouds and imposed very weak intensity northeast winds. These conditions are forecast to persist throughout the week, although winds may swing to the southeast, holding at very low speeds.

Weekly forecast, valid as of Wednesday, March 11

Thursday March 12, max 28° C (82 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Isolated showers

Friday March 13, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Mostly clear

Saturday March 14, max 31° C (88 F) min 22° C (72 F)

Mostly clear

Sunday March 15, max 31° C (88 F) min 22° C (72 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday March 16, max 31° C (88 F) min 22° C (72 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday March 17, max 31° C (88 F) min 22° C (72 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday March 18, max 31° C (88 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy