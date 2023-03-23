Havana Weather for March 23-29

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Moderate and locally strong winds, with isolated rains…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A ridge associated with a high-pressure center dominates the Gulf of Mexico and maintains fairly calm weather conditions, as it suppresses the development of deep convection. Moderate to locally strong SE winds are prevailing west of the Gulf and will persist through Friday. A weak cold front will enter Gulf waters late Friday afternoon and move eastward before dissipating, imposing a moderate to locally strong flow through Sunday afternoon. These easterly winds will be affecting the north-central Caribbean waters.

Isolated short-term showers are forecast starting Friday near the Cayman Islands and south of western Cuba, while deep convection will be absent in the rest of the basin. The winds will be mainly from the SE, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h, being able to reach higher values in some locations. The relative humidity will be between 75% and 85%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 31ºC (84 and 88 F) and the lows between 19 and 21ºC (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

