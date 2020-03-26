Havana Weather for March 26 – April 1

Hot and dry days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Good weather conditions will persist this week, with mostly clear skies, low probability of rain and high temperatures. The wind will be blowing from the southeast and from the east, with speeds below 25 km/h. The humidity will range between 50 and 70%. The high temperatures will be around 30° C (86 F) and lows at 20 and 21° C (68 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be approximately 26.5° C (80 F).

Meteorological conditions:

We have had a flow from the southeast and the south associated with the anticyclonic ridge that exerts its influence over much of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Over the next few days very stable weather conditions are expected with little variation.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, March 25

Thursday March 26, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday March 27, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday March 28, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday March 29, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday March 30, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Mainly sunny

Tuesday March 31, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Mainly sunny

Wednesday April 1, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy