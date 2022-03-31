Havana Weather for March 31 – April 6

Good weather and rising temperatures

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Weather conditions will remain with little change during the coming days. The influence of high pressures of the Atlantic prevails, which imposes easterly winds, clear skies, and very dry air. Similar conditions are forecast to persist for the coming days.

Mostly clear days are expected, without rain and warm temperatures. During the mornings the winds will be from the southeast with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h, and in the afternoons, they will be variable and of lower intensity. Relative humidity will range between 40 and 80%. The high temperatures will be at 31 and 32°C (88 and 90 F), and the lows will range between 20 and 24°C (68 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 26°C (79 F).

