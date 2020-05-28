Havana Weather for May 28 – June 3

A few days of dryer weather for Havana

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – We will have a break from the rains for a few days, until the weekend when the probability of rains in Havana will increase again. Winds will remain from the east and northeast, with speeds that can reach 30 km/h in the afternoon. There will be abundant humidity, exceeding 60% in much of the day.

High temperatures will be at 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F) and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Meteorological conditions:

This month of May has been quite humid, with abundant rainfall throughout much of the island. Over the next few days, the first tropical waves will begin to be observed in the Caribbean Sea, which are typical meteorological systems of this time of year. Therefore, we will have some rains in Havana starting on Saturday.

June 1 officially begins the 2020 cyclonic season in the Atlantic, although the first two tropical storms have already appeared.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, May 27

Thursday, May 28, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday May 29, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday May 30, max 32° C (90 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers in the afternoon

Sunday May 31, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday June 1, max 31° C (88 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers

Tuesday June 2, max 31° C (88 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Showers

Wednesday June 3, max 31° C (88 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Isolated showers