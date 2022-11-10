Havana Weather for November 10-16

From the National Hurricane Center

Strong swells and waves on Thursday

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Tropical storm Nicole crosses the Florida peninsula heading northwest, with a minimum central pressure of 988 mb and maximum winds of 45 mph at 1 PM (ET). Nicole’s outer bands are affecting much of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and with this, on Thursday morning in Havana, a flow from the west-northwest with gusts of over 35 km/h is being perceived. During the day there will be some rains, with moderate to intense swells, and waves with heights of up to 3 meters, which can cause coastal flooding in areas of the northwestern coast. As Nicole moves further north, fair weather conditions will again set in on the west of the island.

After the passing of Nicole, the days will be mostly sunny, without rain and good weather conditions will prevail. The winds will decrease in intensity and will remain between 10 and 15 km/h. Relative humidity will remain low this week, hovering between 40 and 80%. The high temperatures will be at 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F), and the lows 21 and 22°C (70 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times