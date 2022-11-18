Havana Weather for November 17-23

Hanging out in Havana. Photo: Juan Suarez

Cold front over western Cuba

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A cold front is positioned over the southern Gulf of Mexico approaching the northwestern coast of Cuba. It will continue to advance slowly, becoming stationary in the next 24 hours and persisting until at least Saturday. A cold air mass is expected to prevail over western Cuba, with northerly winds that will cause some swells on the north coast of Havana and a greater winter sensation.

The days will be mostly cloudy with some rain and showers that will persist through Sunday. The winds will be from the north and northeast, with intensities between 15 and 30 km/h. Humidity will remain high, reaching 96 to 99%. The high temperatures will range between 28 and 30°C (82 and 86 F), and the lows between 20 and 22°C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, no new tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times