Havana Weather for November 19-25

Slight drop in temperatures and strong winds

Photo by Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – A stationary front is located over western Cuba, producing some rains and showers at intervals. Very strong northeast winds are occurring in part from the remnants of Hurricane Iota and a system of high pressures forming behind the front, in the southernmost portion of the Gulf of Mexico. This situation will persist during Thursday and Friday.

Therefore, this week we will have a slight drop in temperatures in the capital, with scattered showers, especially on Thursday. The winds will be intense, with sustained speeds between 30 and 50 km/h and even higher gusts, predominantly the northeast. The relative humidity will be high, between 80 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 30° C (81 and 86 F) and the lows at 22 and 23° C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will continue at 30° C (86 F).

For the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low during the next few days.

