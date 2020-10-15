Havana Weather for October 15-21

Showers in the afternoons



By Yanet Díaz

Photo by Jose Cespedes

HAVANA TIMES – Weather conditions are expected to vary very little during this 7-day forecast period. Warm days will continue with isolated clouds and some showers in the afternoons, encouraged by the instability and daytime warming typical of summer. The winds will be from the north and northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. Humidity will be around 80% in the morning and at night.

The high temperatures will be between 29 and 30° C (84 and 86 F) and the lows ranging between 22 and 24° C (72 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).



Important weather conditions:

A tropical wave with a large area of ​​associated low pressure is approaching the Lesser Antilles arc and will be moving through the Caribbean Sea for the next two days. In its path it will be producing disorganized rains and storms, however, this system has very low probabilities of developing and organizing itself in a tropical depression, due to an intense wind at heights.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclonic development is expected during the next 5 days.

