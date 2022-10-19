Havana Weather for October 20-26

Unusual waterspout formation over the north coast of Havana on Wednesday October 19th. Photo: Insmet / Twitter

First cold front affects Havana

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The first weather change of this fall-winter season occurred this Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front since early morning. In Havana, cloudy skies and showers have prevailed since the morning hours, even producing a severe local storm in areas of the north coast of Havana. Within this storm a waterspout developed, which could be observed for a few minutes before dissipating, causing no damage as it did not make landfall. The cold front is forecast to continue moving south, where it will become almost stationary over eastern Cuba on Friday, dissipating thereafter.

Over Havana the showers will continue Wednesday, while for the rest of the week the probability of rains will decrease considerably. The winds will be from the northeast and the north, with speeds between 10 and 30 km/h. The humidity will range between 60 and 90%. Temperatures will experience a drop, with highs ranging between 25 and 29°C (77 and 84 F), and lows between 18 and 21°C (64 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

