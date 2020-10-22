Havana Weather for October 22-28

Afternoon rains



By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – This week we can expect days with showers and thunderstorms, especially from noon on, most likely until Sunday. Conditions will remain conducive for locally intense thunderstorms, which may occur occasionally and intermittently.



The winds will be from the southeast and east, with speeds between low and moderate, reaching 25 km/h in the afternoons. Humidity will continue to be high, around 70-80%, higher at sunrise and sunset. The days will be hot with highs at 30 and 31° C (86 and 88 F) and lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).



Important weather conditions:

The most relevant meteorological system at this time is a surface trough that extends over the western Caribbean with associated low pressures. This system, which presents convection and rains. It will be moving towards the northwest. At the moment it does not present probability of developing until tropical depression. However, regardless of this, there will be numerous occasional rains and storms in western Cuba associated with the proximity of this trough.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea the probability of tropical cyclonic development will remain low (20%) during the next 5 days.

