Havana Weather for October 27 to November 2

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Sunny days, mild weather

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A trough with associated low pressure is located in the Caribbean northeast of Hispaniola Island (Haiti/Dominican Republic). Although it presents favorable probabilities for its development, it is predicted that it will continue to move away from Cuba in a north-northeasterly direction.

Meanwhile, an almost stationary front is positioned over the Gulf of Mexico, where it will remain until dissipating within 24-48 hours, so it also will not affect Cuban territory. Likewise, the passage of waves from the east will be less frequent these days, as we transition to the winter period. Therefore, without the impact of tropical waves and under the influence of anticyclone, the chances of rain for this week are expected to be very low.

The days will be sunny from the early hours of the morning, with some cloudy days in the afternoon but without rain. The winds will be from the northeast, with speeds below 20 km/h. Relative humidity will be mostly low, with highs between 80 and 90%. The high temperatures will be at 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F), and the lows at 20 and 21°C (68 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times