Havana Weather for September 16-22

Rains this Week

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The advance of a tropical wave in the south of Cuba, together with a very humid flow from the southeast, will bring ideal conditions for the occurrence of intermittent showers throughout the day during this week.

On the other hand, in the central Atlantic a tropical wave is located with an associated low of 1011 mb and very favorable conditions for its development in the next two days. This system will continue to move to the west-northwest and closer to the Caribbean. As it gains in organization it is very likely that a tropical depression will develop this weekend.

In Havana we will have some isolated rains and showers this week, especially today Thursday, where numerous rains will take place throughout the day. The wind will be from the east and southeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. Relative humidity will remain very high, above 90% in the afternoons and at dawn. The high temperatures will remain at 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will be high during the next 5 days.