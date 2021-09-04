Havana Weather for September 2-8

From the National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Larry is centered in the eastern Atlantic, currently moving west-northwest at a rate of 16 mph. It is expected that in the next few days it will turn towards the west-northwest and that its movement speed will decrease, increasing its intensity until it becomes a category 4 or 5 hurricane by the weekend. At the moment and due to the current forecast of the trajectory, it is not expected to affect the area of ​​Cuba and the Caribbean, but its evolution should be followed.

In the Caribbean, a small area of ​​low pressure to the northof Nicaragua is generating disorganized showers and storms. However, favorable conditions are not forecast for further development, therefore the chances of forming a tropical depression will be very low.

Over Havana we will have typical summer conditions this week, with a lot of heat and some clouds in the afternoon, as well as showers and isolated thunderstorms after noon. The winds will be variable and weak, below 12 mph, with a total calm in some hours. Humidity will range from 80 to 90%, with peaks in the morning and at night.

The high temperatures will be 30 and 31° C (86 and 88 F), and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.

