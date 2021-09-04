Havana Weather for September 2-8
Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic
By Yanet Díaz
HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Larry is centered in the eastern Atlantic, currently moving west-northwest at a rate of 16 mph. It is expected that in the next few days it will turn towards the west-northwest and that its movement speed will decrease, increasing its intensity until it becomes a category 4 or 5 hurricane by the weekend. At the moment and due to the current forecast of the trajectory, it is not expected to affect the area of Cuba and the Caribbean, but its evolution should be followed.
In the Caribbean, a small area of low pressure to the northof Nicaragua is generating disorganized showers and storms. However, favorable conditions are not forecast for further development, therefore the chances of forming a tropical depression will be very low.
Over Havana we will have typical summer conditions this week, with a lot of heat and some clouds in the afternoon, as well as showers and isolated thunderstorms after noon. The winds will be variable and weak, below 12 mph, with a total calm in some hours. Humidity will range from 80 to 90%, with peaks in the morning and at night.
The high temperatures will be 30 and 31° C (86 and 88 F), and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29° C (84 F).
Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.