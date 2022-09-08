Havana Weather for September 8-14

From the National Hurricane Center

Possible tropical depression in the Atlantic

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Close to the Bermuda Islands is Hurricane Earl, with a central pressure of 970 hPa and maximum winds of up to 135 km/h. It is possible that this cyclone will gain intensity and reach category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale in the next 24 hours. However, due to its current trajectory forecast, it does not represent a danger for Cuba, since it is moving north-northeast at a rate of 13 kilometers per hour.

In the central Atlantic, a low-pressure area is presenting disorganized showers and storms as it moves west at 25-30 km/h. This system needs to be watched as it approaches the Caribbean as it is likely to intensify, and a tropical depression could form in the next two to three days.

Another tropical wave in the easternmost region of the Atlantic is also presenting showers and deep convective clouds. For this system the probabilities of intensification will remain low.

Some favorable conditions for rains are expected in Havana, while the heat and high humidity will continue. Winds from the east and northeast with speeds of up to 20 km/h will be perceived, with stronger breezes on the north coast at sunset. The humidity will have maximum values ​​between 94 and 98%. The high temperatures will 32 and 33°C (90 and 91 F), while the lows will remain close to 23°C (73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, a high probability of tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

