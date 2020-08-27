Havana Weather Forecast for August 27 – Sept. 2

Isolated showers in the afternoons



By Yanet Díaz

Hurricane Laura on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET as it approaches the United States. Illustration: National Hurricane Center

HAVANA TIMES – The days will be partially cloudy from the morning, with some isolated rains and storms in the afternoons. The winds will be mainly from the east, with speeds between 15 and 25 km / h. Humidity will remain high, with values ​​of almost 95% at dusk. The maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F) and the minimum will hover around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30° C (86 F).



Meteorological conditions:

Laura is now a major hurricane and expected to reach land on Thursday morning just east of the Texas-Louisiana border. Mandatory evacuations are underway.

The storm’s influence over Cuba has already completely faded. Laura reached eastern Cuba on Sunday and the west on Monday as a tropical storm and the damage report should be public on Thursday.



Over the next few days an anticyclonic influence will be imposed, generating weak to moderate east trade winds.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of additional tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, August 26



Thursday August 27, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Friday, August 28, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers in the afternoon



Saturday August 29, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Sunday August 30, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy



Monday August 31, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Tuesday, September 1, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Wednesday September 2, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy