Havana Weather Forecast for May 12-18

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

The rainy season begins

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The passage of a weak cold front through Cuban territory has left some scattered rains in the west, and a fresh flow from the north. During the next few days, conditions are expected to continue favorable for rains, due to low surface pressure that will be developing in the Caribbean Sea to the south of the island.

This forecast week in Havana the days will be partly cloudy, with some isolated rains, especially in the afternoons. The wind will be from the north with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h. The humidity will be rising slightly, with values between 50 and 95%. The high temperatures will drop slightly, at 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F), while the lows will range between 20 and 22°C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

