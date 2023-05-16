Heat Waves Bake China and West Coast of North America

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – China’s government has issued heat advisories in the capital Beijing and other major cities as temperatures reached record highs for the date. In North America, an early-season heat wave has smashed high temperature records along the west coasts of Canada and the United States, with Seattle and Portland reporting record highs for several days in a row. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Alberta province, where an intense early start to the wildfire season has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and slashed oil production in Canada’s tar sands region.

