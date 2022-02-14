Honduran Court Releases Environmental Activists Who Protested Open-Pit Mining Project

HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, a group of environmental defenders from the community of Guapinol have been freed after the Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a case against them. Six people were convicted for protesting an open-pit iron oxide mine project in the northern Honduran region of Tocoa. They had been wrongfully placed in pretrial detention since 2019. The mine is inside a national forest reserve and has polluted local rivers sacred to the community.

Read more news here on Havana Times