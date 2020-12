Felix Vasquez was killed in front of this family

Felix Vasquez

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In news from Honduras, the Indigenous environmental activist Felix Vasquez was assassinated Saturday. Armed, masked men killed him in front of his family.

Vásquez was a member of the Indigenous Lenca community and was planning to run for Congress in 2021.

His killing comes four-and-a-half years after the assassination of Berta Cáceres, who was also a Lenca leader.

Read more news here on Havana Times.