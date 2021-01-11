Honduran President Accused of Taking Bribes from Drug Traffickers

By Democracy Now

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez

HAVANA TIMES – US prosecutors are accusing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez of taking bribes from drug traffickers and ordering local armed forces to protect cocaine labs and shipments.

A motion filed in New York Friday quotes Hernández saying he wanted to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos by flooding the United States with cocaine.”

Hernández has been a loyal ally to the U.S., receiving the support of the Obama and Trump administrations despite long-standing accusations of human rights violations and involvement with drug cartels.

