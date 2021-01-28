Honduras Puts Total Ban on Abortions

Also attacks marriage equality

Maternity by choice. Safe, free legal abortion for Honduras. So much hate must stop! We are many. Image Credit: Twitter: @Vera_lol

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Honduras has imposed some of the most draconian anti-choice laws in Latin America by voting to lock in the country’s ban on abortions so future governments will not be able to legalize the procedure.

Abortions are banned under any circumstance in Honduras, and those who receive them can be put in jail. The recently passed legislation, which also bans same-sex marriage, comes less than a month after Argentina legalized abortion.

Similar extreme anti-abortion laws are also in effect in El Salvador and Nicaragua, where women’s lives are of little importance.

