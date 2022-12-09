Honduras Suspends Constitutional Rights in Crackdown on Organized Crime

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, human rights defenders are warning of possible violations after the government of President Xiomara Castro enacted a state of exception, suspending some constitutional rights in Honduras’s two largest cities, the capital Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula. The move is part of a massive crackdown on gangs and crime. Thousands of police have been deployed in both cities to target people suspected of being involved in criminal activity with arbitrary arrests and searches. The measure is scheduled to be in place for one month, but Honduran lawmakers have the power to extend it.

A similar decree was imposed in neighboring El Salvador in March and has been renewed every month since then.

Read more news here on Havana Times.