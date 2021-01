By Democracy Now

Photo: Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Hong Kong, authorities raided and arrested over 50 politicians and activists in a massive early-morning sweep. The crackdown on pro-democracy voices intensifies.

Furthermore, the group is being held under the highly contested national security law. They are accused of organizing a primary vote last year to select candidates for a legislative election. Their goal was to achieve a majority bloc of pro-democracy lawmakers.

